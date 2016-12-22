Current job market sluggish but long-range forecast positive: province
Recent News

RDKB receives funding for Wood Stove Exchange Program

by Boundary Sentinel on 27 Dec 2016
The Wood Stove Exchange Program provides a $250 rebate when a new wood-burning, pellet or natural gas stove is purchased to replace an older model. —The Boundary Sentinel

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is one of a handful of regions in the province that qualifies for funding to improve air quality throughout B.C.

The Province, in partnership with the BC Lung Association, is providing $6,500to the RDKB as part of the Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program.

Merry Christmas from Santa Claus, The Boundary Sentinel

by Boundary Sentinel on 23 Dec 2016
The Boundary Sentinel and Santa Claus wish all the readers a very, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The staff at the Boundary Sentinel would like to wish all of our readers a very, Merrry Christmas and all the best in the New Year.

Thanks to everyone for supporting our locally-owned and operated online news website.

The staff looks forward to serving everyone in Boundary Country in 2017.

Regional News

Pre-Christmas crash prompts police to caution against using cruise control on winter roads

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016
CFD first responders used the Jaws of Life to rescue a trapped motorist.

A single vehicle accident Dec. 23 has police reminding motorists not to use cruise control in current weather conditions.

Deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. to attend a single-vehicle roll over on Hwy 3A near the airport.

“The ambulance was already on scene – the vehicle had rolled down the bank off the southbound lane, and the occupant was trapped inside,” Lattanzio said. “We determined the level of urgency – the patient appeared to be stable and conscious, with no real life-threatening issues.”

Business hosts Customer Appreciation Night at Salmo Ski Hill

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016
Night skiing provides an appealing ambiance for locals ~ photo courtesy Salmo Ski Hill

The entire local public can benefit from a Customer Appreciation Night being held at the Salmo Ski Hill Jan. 6 by Speedy Auto Glass.

Speedy’s Stephanie Syme said she and her partner bought the Castlegar company in April of 2016, and since then have enjoyed a lot of support from their customers – and now they want to pay it forward.

Provincial & National

Steady growth continues for B.C.’s tourism sector

by Contributor on 29 Dec 2016
Improved air access connecting B.C. to Australia, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom have contributed to this growth.

In the first 10 months of 2016, nearly 4.9 million international visitors came to British Columbia.

The latest international overnight visitor numbers from Statistics Canada from January to October 2016 indicate a 12.2% increase over the same 10-month period last year, which translates to 531,431 more visitors to the province.

Month-over-month statistics show a 12.1% increase in October 2016 over October 2015. Other notable increases from key markets include:

Advice for BC's Political Parties

by Dermod Travis on 27 Dec 2016
A little advice for B.C.'s political parties to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

2016 is almost a wrap and – safe to say – one for the books.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, though, it's time for a few New Year's resolutions for B.C.'s political parties to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

1.   Anticipate more, scramble less

A line from Carly Simon's Anticipation sums this one up: “We can never know about the days to come, but we think about them anyway.”

