Community hall discussion comes back to council table
by Timothy Schafer on Monday, January 30, 2017 - 8:41am

The horse came before the cart as city council tried to muscle in on a regional district/Community Futures-led community hall initiative before its input was officially required.

Recent News

End of an era — Nelson Cyswog'n' Fun has run its last race

by Nelson Daily Sports on 30 Jan 2017
in
For the past three decades athletes from around the world have made the trek to Nelson to compete in the Nelson Cyswog'n'Fun. — Bruce Fuhr file photo, The Nelson Daily

For the past three decades during the August BC Day weekend, Nelsonites have witnessed people jumping into Kootenay Lake by the hundreds, biking on the North Shore's Highway 3A before running across and back the Nelson's BOB (Big Orange Bridge).

However after 34 years of the Nelson Cyswog'n'Fun, the race committee has decided to cancel the race.

"We would like to thank every volunteer who ever came out early on the long weekend some for all 34 years," said the message on the trinelson.com website.

Haney powers Bruins past Ghostriders; Grand Forks takes over third in Murdoch Division

by Boundary Sentinel on 30 Jan 2017
in
Dylan Haney cracked the 20-goal barrier with a hat-trick for the Bruins Sunday.

Dylan Haney scored three times, including the game-winning marker, to spark the Grand Forks Border Bruins to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Fernie Ghostriders Sunday in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action in the Boundary City.

The 20-year-old Haney combined with Grayson Neufeld to beat Brendan Henderson in the Riders net for the game winning marker with four minutes remaining.

Regional News

Paramedics: an essential service, or just healthcare workers?

by Sara Golling on 01 Feb 2017
in
A heart attack victim receiving expert care

There you are, flat on the floor with crushing chest pain.  "Heart attack!" you think, while the world goes a bit grey and fuzzy.  But you're able to reach your phone and dial 911.  Is this an emergency?  Are the paramedics who come to tend  you essential, or just nice to have, like a clean floor to lie on while you wait for help to arrive?

BC Hydro's $2.5-mill reno of Castlegar offices nearing completion

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Jan 2017
in
BC Hydro employees are looking forward to moving back into their newly-renovated digs. Photo by Devon Hoggan

BC Hydro is nearing completion of their $2.5-million renovation of their offices, according to spokeswoman Mary Anne Coules, who said the project is expected to be completed on schedule by April of this year.

Provincial & National

Great Day for SPCA

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
in
The SPCA was a big winner after the government announced an additional $5 million to support o replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

The B.C. government announced Tuesday an additional $5 million to support the BC SPCA’s eight-year Facilities Development and Service Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite joined with members of the BC SPCA for the announcement. This $5-million funding announcement will allow the BC SPCA to embark on the initial stages of Phase 2 of its facilities plan, which includes a new Vancouver campus.  

IIO BC called to Salmon Arm following police involved shooting

by Contributor on 30 Jan 2017
in
Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is in Salmon Arm after man was shot.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been called in to investigate a Salmon Arm police involved shooting.

While all aspects and circumstances around this incident will be subject to independent investigation and verification, police can advise that Monday (January 30) shortly before 12:20 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a complaint of a theft in progress at a local car wash.

Police attended the car wash located in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue SW and located the suspect, a lone male, in one of the wash bays.  

