BCNU President says Thursday’s shooting at Boundary District Hospital could have been much worse
by Boundary Sentinel on Friday, January 13, 2017 - 3:47pm
Nurses and front-line staff who work at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into the emergency room on Thursday...
Recent News

Fraser drops 32 to lead Wolves past Bombers; LVR wins Jr Girls clash

by Nelson Daily Sports on 11 Jan 2017
Wolves Kyle Strohmann (dark jersey) pressures Bomber point guard Max Spielman on a drive to the hoop during Wednesday's Junior Boy's Basketball game at the Hangar. — Bruce Fuhr, The Nelson Daily

Liam Fraser scored a game-high 32 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead the Grand Forks Wolves to a convincing 64-26 victory over the L.V. Rogers Bombers in West Kootenay Junior Boy's Basketball action Wednesday afternoon at the Hangar.

Fraser broke open a close game at halftime, scoring 18 points in the second half, 12 points coming from behind the arc as LVR struggled to apply any pressure on the Grand Forks shooting guard with its zone defence.

Grand Forks led 12-8 after one period and 25-18 at recess.

Selkirk College Saints Kick Off 2017 with Vital Weekend Test

by Bob Hall on 09 Jan 2017
The Selkirk College Saints and the Simon Fraser University Clan will tangle in a key two-game series this weekend at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex. In the drive towards a fifth straight championship, Ashton McLeod (#11) and his Saints teammates can start 2017 on the right foot with a pair of wins against the first place Clan. — Photo courtesy Selkirk College Saints

If the Selkirk College Saints are to claim British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) supremacy in 2017, this weekend’s two-game series against the Simon Fraser University Clan will go a long way in setting the tone.

The four-time defending league champion Saints launch the second half of the season Friday at 7 pm. in the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Heading into the weekend series with their Lower Mainland rivals, the Saints sit four points behind first place SFU who put together an impressive first half.

Regional News

Teenager uttering threats at Mount Sentinel Grad sentenced

by Nelson Daily Staff on 11 Jan 2017
Denver Sky was sentenced to time served and three years probation at Nelson Courthouse Tuesday.

The teenager who threatened people at Mount Sentinel High School in June of 2016 was sentenced to time served and three years probation at Nelson Courthouse Tuesday.

Denver Sky, 18, was found guilty of two counts of uttering threats. He has spent the equivalent of five months in jail while in custody.

In June 2016, RCMP was alerted to a possible threat at the school, located 20 kilometers west of Nelson near the junction of Highway 3A and 6.

BC takes significant step forward in preventing cancer with HPV announcement

by Contributor on 10 Jan 2017
Canadian Cancer Society calls the recent BC Government announcement to provide the HPV vaccine to all genders — significant.

In a media release, the Canadian Cancer Society calls the recent BC Government announcement to provide the HPV vaccine to all genders through schools a significant move forward in public health policy.

The Society believes this change, which will take place in September 2017, will have an enormous impact in reducing children’s future risk of  HPV related cancers.

Provincial & National

Money makes the world go around

by Dermod Travis on 15 Jan 2017
It appears for politicians, time is money.

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin pay-to-play.

Government workers in B.C. paid 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable private-sector workers

by The Fraser Institute on 12 Jan 2017
The study finds that government employees in B.C.—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 7.4 per cent higher wages, on average.

Government workers in B.C. receive 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector, and enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

