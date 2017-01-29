Community hall discussion comes back to council table
by Timothy Schafer on Monday, January 30, 2017 - 8:41am

The horse came before the cart as city council tried to muscle in on a regional district/Community Futures-led community hall initiative before its input was officially required.

...

read more

Recent News

End of an era — Nelson Cyswog'n' Fun has run its last race

by Nelson Daily Sports on 30 Jan 2017
in
For the past three decades athletes from around the world have made the trek to Nelson to compete in the Nelson Cyswog'n'Fun. — Bruce Fuhr file photo, The Nelson Daily

For the past three decades during the August BC Day weekend, Nelsonites have witnessed people jumping into Kootenay Lake by the hundreds, biking on the North Shore's Highway 3A before running across and back the Nelson's BOB (Big Orange Bridge).

However after 34 years of the Nelson Cyswog'n'Fun, the race committee has decided to cancel the race.

"We would like to thank every volunteer who ever came out early on the long weekend some for all 34 years," said the message on the trinelson.com website.

Haney powers Bruins past Ghostriders; Grand Forks takes over third in Murdoch Division

by Boundary Sentinel on 30 Jan 2017
in
Dylan Haney cracked the 20-goal barrier with a hat-trick for the Bruins Sunday.

Dylan Haney scored three times, including the game-winning marker, to spark the Grand Forks Border Bruins to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Fernie Ghostriders Sunday in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action in the Boundary City.

The 20-year-old Haney combined with Grayson Neufeld to beat Brendan Henderson in the Riders net for the game winning marker with four minutes remaining.

Regional News

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement

by Nelson Daily Staff on 03 Feb 2017
in
Get ready to shovel as Environment Canada forecasts 25 to 35 cms through Sunday. — The Nelson Daily

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement Friday afternoon for the West Kootenay as an active weather system off the BC coast will give a prolonged period of snow to much of southeastern BC.

"Periods of snow will continue from tonight through Sunday afternoon giving total amounts from 25 to 35 cm," the Statement said.

"The highest amounts are expected over Rogers and Kootenay Passes."

The Special Weather Statement is also for Highway 3, from the Paulson Pass to the Kootenay Pass.

YRB issues public warning to travel with care as winter storm strikes

by Nelson Daily Staff on 03 Feb 2017
in
Snow is accumulating on the Paulson Highway between Castlegar and Christina Lake as the latest winter storm sets in on the region. — Photo courtesy DriveBC

Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with another winter storm this weekend.

"We are forecasted to receive steady snowfall throughout our region for the next four days," Dale said in media release Friday.

Provincial & National

Canada matters on World Wetlands Day

by Dan Kraus on 02 Feb 2017
in
Canada is a country of wetlands, swamps, fens, marshes and bogs – all of which cover about 13 percent.

Canada proudly has a wetland engineer as its national animal. While other nations have picked wetland wildlife, such as Finland’s whooper swan or Pakistan’s Indus crocodile, only our Canadian beaver reshapes the land by making it hold more water.

By damming small creeks and streams, Canada’s five to 10 million plus beavers build and maintain millions of acres of shallow ponds and meadows across our country. These are not only good for beavers but for other species ranging from moose to wood ducks.

Wage premium for government employees over comparable private-sector workers hits 13.4 per cent in Ontario

by The Fraser Institute on 02 Feb 2017
in
Eight of 10 government employees in Ontario (79.7 per cent) are covered by a defined benefit pension plan.

Government employees in Ontario get higher wages, on average, than comparable workers in the private sector and they retire earlier and take more days off per year, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

The Boundary Sentinel

PO Box 1777
Grand Forks, BC
V0H 1H0

CELL: (250) 584-4655

Advertising: BSentinelSales@gmail.com

For general information and editorial content: 

Shara Cooper

info@boundarysentinel.com

boundarysentinel@gmail.com

 