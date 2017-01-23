At least 120 feminists join the Women's March in Grand Forks
by Boundary Sentinel on Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 6:31pm

Organizers of the Women's March in Grand Forks are thrilled at the turnout, which is estimated at around 120 participants. 

Recent News

KIJHL governors reject expansion application by Williams Lake, Quesnel

by Nelson Daily Sports on 24 Jan 2017
KIJHL governors voted 75 percent against allowing two northern teams into the league.

A bid to add two more teams to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League was rejected by governors during a special meeting Sunday in Castlegar.

KIJHL President Bill Ohlhausen told The Nelson Daily the governors “decided this was not the right time to expand.”

“The governors felt that maybe at another time expansion would better fit the league, but right now they did not vote in favour of expansion,” Ohlhausen explained.

City begins gathering final details on medical cannabis regulations in preparation for public meeting

by Timothy Schafer on 24 Jan 2017
Under the draft medical cannabis business licence bylaw the city will permit the use of cannabis dispensaries in specified downtown zones (red and orange), with “additional requirements limiting proximity to certain facilities and each other.” — Photo courtesy City of Nelson

A new pot of regulations are brewing over medical cannabis in Nelson as the city prepares to hash out its legal language to regulate the industry prior to the passing of federal law.

The introduction of what might comprise medical cannabis business licence regulations in Nelson were on the table for perusal Monday in city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Regional News

MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman

by Castlegar Source on 25 Jan 2017
MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman
The Castlegar RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and has not returned. Police have learned that Darilee Nolie was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday when she was given a ride to the Crescent Valley Bridge. She was believed to be hitc hiking towards Slocan Park, but this hasn't been confirmed.
 
Nolie is described as:  5'4" tall, weighing approx 220 pounds. She is Aboriginal.

Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington

by Kyra Hoggan on 23 Jan 2017
Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington

Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the Mir Centre for Peace.

 Malange said she was delighted at the turn-out for the event.

Provincial & National

B.C.’s tourism sector sees spike in visitors

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015.

In the first 11 months of 2016, more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in British Columbia, a 12.2% increase over the same time frame in 2015.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015. The same visitor numbers show in November 2016, a 13.1% increase in international visitor arrivals over November 2015, showing a total of 31,675 more visitors. 

Credit unions to keep special tax status one more year

by Contributor on 24 Jan 2017
According to Finance Minister Michael de Jong the change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017.

B.C. credit unions will keep their preferential tax advantage a little longer as the provincial government intends to pause for one year the phase-out of the tax advantage credit unions have enjoyed.

The change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017, Finance Minister Michael de Jong announced Tuesday.

