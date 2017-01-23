New provincial regulations surrounding alcohol come into effect
by Timothy Schafer on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 3:26pm

Alcohol could become a more pervasive and accessible aspect of Kootenay-Boundary life after the province implemented province-wide updates to the Liquor Control and Licencing Act Monday.
Recent News

Boundary region big winners as government pours funds into palliative care support

by Contributor on 26 Jan 2017
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson was present to present a cheque during Thursday's announcement to improved access to hospice palliative care in Grand Forks and Osoyoos/Oliver.

The Province has provided $129,000 for improved access to hospice palliative care in Grand Forks and Osoyoos/Oliver.

“It’s very important to patients and their families in rural areas to have access to care and support close to home,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson.

“This funding will help ensure that people don’t have to travel too far outside of their own community to receive service.” 

City begins gathering final details on medical cannabis regulations in preparation for public meeting

by Timothy Schafer on 24 Jan 2017
Under the draft medical cannabis business licence bylaw the city will permit the use of cannabis dispensaries in specified downtown zones (red and orange), with “additional requirements limiting proximity to certain facilities and each other.” — Photo courtesy City of Nelson

A new pot of regulations are brewing over medical cannabis in Nelson as the city prepares to hash out its legal language to regulate the industry prior to the passing of federal law.

The introduction of what might comprise medical cannabis business licence regulations in Nelson were on the table for perusal Monday in city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Regional News

Time is running out on Kootenay Music Awards

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
The Kootenay Music Awards submissions are now open, until Sunday February 12, 2017.

Calling all musicans.

Awards submissions kicked off January 16 in eight exciting categories, including Artist and Album of the Year.

Awards submissions kicked off January 16 in eight exciting categories, including Artist and Album of the Year.

The Kootenay Co-Op Radio is honored and excited to be coordinating the fifth Kootenay Music Awards. 

A premier celebration of local, original music which captures the diversity, creativity and craft of musical talents found in and around the Kootenay Mountain Region.

Nelson's Myers travels to Washington DC to be part of 'solidarity for love, inclusion and respect'

by Bruce Fuhr on 29 Jan 2017
Stephanie Myers of Nelson, pictured with American feminist and social and political activist Gloria Steinem, said the Women's March in Washington, DC was an event she did not want to miss. — Submitted photo

It has been quite a week south of the 49th parallel as the 45th President of the United States began his four-year term.

However, before Donald Trump could begin to warm the seat of his Oval Office chair, more than a million people around the world — including marches in Castlegar, in the Nelson area and Grand Forks — joined hands to demonstrate against the views of the US President.

Provincial & National

Remember to buy your new BC Parks licence plate

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
All net proceeds from the sale and ongoing renewals of BC Parks licence plates will be re-invested back into provincial parks through the Park Enhancement Fund.

The public is encouraged to purchase their new BC Parks plates at Autoplan broker offices starting Monday, and show their support for provincial parks through images of a Kermode Bear, Purcell Mountains or scenic Porteau Cove.

In partnership with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, the specialty licence plates were unveiled by Environment Minister Mary Polak and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone in Vancouver earlier this month.

Spending is to blame for Alberta's $10.8 billion deficit

by The Fraser Institute on 26 Jan 2017
This year’s deficit is expected to top $10.8 billion.

The Alberta government could have posted a small budget surplus this year if successive governments had kept program spending increases in line with population growth and inflation, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

But Alberta’s new government is continuing its predecessors’ trend of rapid spending increases, which has seen nearly uninterrupted deficits in the province since 2008/2009 — even during years when oil prices were at historic highs.

