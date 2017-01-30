Recent News

After community input received, wayfinding signage design tabled by city council
by Timothy Schafer on Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 3:29pm

Wayfinding signage designs chosen by the community have yet to be approved by city council as final decision on the project has been tabled.

At its Jan. 16 regular meeting city...

City looks to shell out for its own multi-million dollar substation

by Timothy Schafer on 05 Feb 2017
in
A picture of the Rosemont Substation in Nelson provides a visual of what a Grand Forks station might look like. — Photo: City of Grand Forks

The city will be pulling on its reserves to help fund a new $5.6-million substation construction in order to reduce its power purchasing costs.

City council granted the early budget approval of $500,000, to be funded from capital reserves (gas tax reserve), for city staff to proceed with the design of the estimated $5.6-million electrical substation.

The project cost was significant and Coun. Julia Butler was hesitant to approve the funding of it, since the cost of a $50,000 feasibility study was not included in the project estimate.

Fraser, Strohman power Wolves to Junior Bomber Invitational Title

by Boundary Sentinel on 05 Feb 2017
in
Wolves forward Kyle Strohman blocks the shot by Jaiah Lotus during action between Grand Forks and LVR at the Hangar. — Bruce Fuhr, Boundary Sentinel

Liam Fraser and Kyle Strohmann combined for 40 points to lead the Grand Forks Wolves to a 65-53 victory over Stanley Humphries Rockers of Castlegar in the final of the Bomber Junior Boy's Invitational Saturday at the L.V. Rogers Hangar.

Strohman, playing most of the game in foul trouble, finished with a game-high 23 points while Fraser, lights out from behind the three-point line, had 17 including five threes.

UPDATED: Environment Canada continues Snowfall Warning — Sunday

by Nelson Daily Staff on 03 Feb 2017
in
The Kootenay Pass was closed for avalanche control Sunday afternoon. — Photo courtesy DriveBC

It just keeps coming, and coming . . ..

Environment Canada said the weekend snowfall warning will continue Sunday with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm expected for the West Kootenay region.

"A low pressure system approaching from the southwest will cross Washington state tonight. Heavy snow will spread into the Kootenays tonight and continue through Monday evening. Gusty winds will also accompany the system and producing localised blowing snow."

YRB issues public warning to travel with care as winter storm strikes

by Nelson Daily Staff on 03 Feb 2017
in
Snow is accumulating on the Paulson Highway between Castlegar and Christina Lake as the latest winter storm sets in on the region. — Photo courtesy DriveBC

Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with another winter storm this weekend.

"We are forecasted to receive steady snowfall throughout our region for the next four days," Dale said in media release Friday.

Government charges up incentives for zero-emission vehicles

by Contributor on 05 Feb 2017
in
Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett (center) announced a $40 million investment to encourage British Columbians to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett Friday announced an investment of $40 million to encourage British Columbians to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support investment in made-in-B.C. green technology.

“Zero-emission vehicles are clean, quiet and reliable, and help drivers reduce fuel and maintenance costs and tailpipe emissions, and are a growing economic sector in the province,” said Bennett.

Canada matters on World Wetlands Day

by Dan Kraus on 02 Feb 2017
in
Canada is a country of wetlands, swamps, fens, marshes and bogs – all of which cover about 13 percent.

Canada proudly has a wetland engineer as its national animal. While other nations have picked wetland wildlife, such as Finland’s whooper swan or Pakistan’s Indus crocodile, only our Canadian beaver reshapes the land by making it hold more water.

By damming small creeks and streams, Canada’s five to 10 million plus beavers build and maintain millions of acres of shallow ponds and meadows across our country. These are not only good for beavers but for other species ranging from moose to wood ducks.

